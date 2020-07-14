Christopher Hennessey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Hennessey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Hennessey, PA-C
Christopher Hennessey, PA-C is an Orthopedic Surgery Physician Assistant in West Deptford, NJ.
Woodbury Spine1225 N Broad St Ste 3, West Deptford, NJ 08096 Directions
Chris was very helpful over this past weekend with the amount of pain that i was in. I had a followup booked for the 22nd of July that he took the time to get it moved up for me. Also, during this followup he took the time to also take care of my concerns and put a plan in place for down the road.
- Orthopedic Surgery (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Male
- 1336273507
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
