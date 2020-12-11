Dr. Christopher Howard, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Howard, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Howard, DC is a Chiropractor in Florissant, MO.
Dr. Howard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florissant Injury and Pain Relief1375 S LAFAYETTE ST, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 839-6520
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howard?
Dr Howard is very kind and compassionate doctor who made himself available on a holiday weekend for a new patient when no one else was available.
About Dr. Christopher Howard, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386162097
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howard works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Howard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.