Christopher Hughes has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Hughes, PA-C
Overview
Christopher Hughes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Puyallup, WA.
Christopher Hughes works at
Locations
US Healthworks3850 S Meridian Ste 10, Puyallup, WA 98373 Directions (253) 840-1840
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Christopher Hughes, PA-C gave me excellent care at MultiCare Indigo. I think he thoroughly covered my problem in a prompt manner. I am a medical employee myself and know that this was quality care.
About Christopher Hughes, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1306044391
Christopher Hughes works at
