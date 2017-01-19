See All Psychologists in Nashville, TN
Christopher Karcher, PSY

Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Christopher Karcher, PSY is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN. 

Christopher Karcher works at Nashville Psychotherapy Solutions Pllc in Nashville, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashville Psychotherapy Solutions Pllc
    510 E Iris Dr Unit B, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 463-9804
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 19, 2017
    I've been a patient of Dr. Karcher for several months. He seems to be a focused, compassionate, and understanding person that takes an active part in my therapy. I appreciate his honesty and considerate approach in presenting alternatives or making suggestions when I need them.
    RTH in Smyrna, TN — Jan 19, 2017
    About Christopher Karcher, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831213834
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Karcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Karcher works at Nashville Psychotherapy Solutions Pllc in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Christopher Karcher’s profile.

    Christopher Karcher has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Karcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Karcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Karcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.