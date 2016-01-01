Dr. Kisker accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Kisker, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Kisker, DC is a Chiropractor in Danbury, CT.
Dr. Kisker works at
Locations
Sand Pit Chiropractic Center LLC67 Sand Pit Rd Ste 99, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 791-9111
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christopher Kisker, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295886489
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kisker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Kisker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kisker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kisker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kisker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.