Dr. Christopher Klein, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christopher Klein, PHD is a Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
- 1 6216 S Lewis Ave Ste 138, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 938-6926
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is an amazing doctor. He's very patient and understanding and makes adults and children feel welcome. Also very intelligent and vast level of knowledge + education. I would highly recommend him for your child with behavioral issues/or not. He's also a great family counselor. He moved offices though and now has his own practice on Lewis. The office listed here on Harvard and was difficult to schedule with (not b/c of him), but now since he's on his own it's been excellent. My son adores him!
About Dr. Christopher Klein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1306216742
