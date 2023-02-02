Christopher Korsgaard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP
Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Spokane, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Korsgaard's Office Locations
- 1 140 S Arthur St Ste 415, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 534-5850
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient for 3 years and I get my medications quickly, appointments right away when I need them and staff is great. Tiffany is happy, upbeat, and efficient. Chris takes the time to listen to my symptoms and really hears my concerns before making suggestions. I highly recommend him.
About Christopher Korsgaard, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1649316928
