Dr. Christopher Lewis, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lewis, DC is a Chiropractor in Ooltewah, TN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
Locations
Spine Chiropractic6711 Mountain View Rd Ste 115, Ooltewah, TN 37363 Directions (423) 541-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, Dr Lewis as well as his staff Buffy. Also I have been diagnosed with cancer and they call me frequently to check on me. You could not ask for a better chiropractor.Brenda Morris
About Dr. Christopher Lewis, DC
- Chiropractic
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
