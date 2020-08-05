Overview

Dr. Christopher Limbach, DC is a Chiropractor in Kenosha, WI. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic.



Dr. Limbach works at Limbach Family Chiropractic, Kenosha, WI in Kenosha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.