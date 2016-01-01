See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Redding, CA
Christopher Ludlow, PA-C

Orthopedics
Map Pin Small Redding, CA
Accepting new patients
Brought to you by

Overview of Christopher Ludlow, PA-C

Christopher Ludlow, PA-C is an Orthopedic Specialist in Redding, CA. 

Christopher Ludlow works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christopher Ludlow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - North State
    2510 Airpark Dr Ste 301, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Christopher Ludlow, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Orthopedics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942372198
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy Medical Center Redding

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Ludlow, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Ludlow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Ludlow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Ludlow works at Dignity Health Medical Group - North State in Redding, CA. View the full address on Christopher Ludlow’s profile.

    Christopher Ludlow has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Ludlow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Ludlow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Ludlow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

