Christopher Luecke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Luecke, ARNP
Overview of Christopher Luecke, ARNP
Christopher Luecke, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clearwater, FL.
Christopher Luecke works at
Christopher Luecke's Office Locations
-
1
Bowman & Hampsey Mds PA3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 303, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 725-6110
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Luecke?
Chris is the first person in the field who actually listened to me and ran the tests needed to diagnose me. I've been to countless doctors in multiple states, all of which run basic blood, urine, imaging labs and say everything looks normal and that I need to change my diet and lose weight. Neither of which were the cause of my condition. Chris actually listened and did his due diligence and was able to diagnose my condition and get me on a treatment plan that has been working. I have not felt this good in almost 15 years. Thanks Chris!
About Christopher Luecke, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184260028
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Luecke works at
Christopher Luecke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Luecke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Luecke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Luecke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.