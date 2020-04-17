Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Christopher Lynch, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Lynch, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Morristown, NJ.
Dr. Lynch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5227Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Awesome
About Dr. Christopher Lynch, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962651448
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.