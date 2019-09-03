Christopher Lynn, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Lynn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Lynn, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christopher Lynn, NP
Christopher Lynn, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Hoffman Estates, IL.
Christopher Lynn works at
Christopher Lynn's Office Locations
-
1
Office of Dr. Aleksandr Dekhtyar and Associates2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 210, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (224) 489-3888
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Lynn?
Christopher L. is absolutely great and very knowledgable in psychiatry, I would recommend him to any patient. The office is great and very flexible with scheduling, can help to squeeze you in in emergency.
About Christopher Lynn, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1922479617
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Lynn has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Lynn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Lynn works at
5 patients have reviewed Christopher Lynn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Lynn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Lynn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Lynn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.