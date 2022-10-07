See All Dermatologists in Abbeville, SC
Christopher Martin, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Martin, PA

Dermatology
4.7 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Christopher Martin, PA is a Dermatologist in Abbeville, SC. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    256 Highway 72 E, Abbeville, SC 29620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 227-2822
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Martin?

    Oct 07, 2022
    Chris Martin is absolutely AMAZING!!! Not only does he truly care about his patients, but he listens and addresses all of your concerns. He also has amazing bed side manners. Oh, and, let's not forget that he actually does everything in his power to get you the answers you deserve and get you better. He is by far the best dermatologist I have ever seen in my 30+ years of seeing dermatologists. I highly recommend giving him and his office a try. I promise that you will NOT be disappointed!
    Tyler K. — Oct 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Martin, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Martin, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Martin to family and friends

    Christopher Martin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Martin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Martin, PA.

    About Christopher Martin, PA

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396058046
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Christopher Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Martin, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.