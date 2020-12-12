See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Super Profile

Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD

Optometry
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD

Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD is an Optometrist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern State University and is affiliated with W W Hastings Indian Hospital.

Dr. McDaniels works at Look Eyecare and Eyewear in Tulsa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McDaniels' Office Locations

  1. 1
    LOOK Eyecare & Eyewear
    3746 S PEORIA AVE, Tulsa, OK 74105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 992-5337
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

W W Hastings Indian Hospital

  • W W Hastings Indian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses
Contact Lens Exams
Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses

Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Matt E — Dec 12, 2020
    About Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1861705659
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Northeastern State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher McDaniels, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDaniels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDaniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDaniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDaniels works at Look Eyecare and Eyewear in Tulsa, OK. View the full address on Dr. McDaniels’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. McDaniels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDaniels.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDaniels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDaniels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

