Dr. Christopher Melich, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Melich, DC is a Chiropractor in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Multicare Valley Hospital.
Dr. Melich works at
Locations
-
1
MultiCare Rockwood Main Clinic400 E 5th Ave Ste 3W, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 755-6850
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Asuris Northwest Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I could tell within the first few minutes that this would be a good experience. I've had migraines and chronic pain that has gotten progressively worse for years, and the attention Dr Melich paid made a huge difference in just the first appointment. Literally finding the places in my back and neck that have been bothering me for years within the first few minutes of the exam, showing me different stretches and posturing exercises, and communicating what is happening in easy to understand ways, has made me excited for my future health like I haven't felt in a long time.
About Dr. Christopher Melich, DC
- Chiropractic
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1447365457
Education & Certifications
- Palmer College Of Chiropractic
- Eastern Washington University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melich accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melich works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Melich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.