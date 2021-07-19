Christopher Montanaro, MED is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Montanaro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Montanaro, MED
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christopher Montanaro, MED is a Counselor in Knoxville, TN.
Christopher Montanaro works at
Locations
-
1
Chris Montanaro6208 Baum Dr Ste 5, Knoxville, TN 37919 Directions (606) 390-1416
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Montanaro?
I feel that virtual counseling was a great option for me. I gave 4 stars because I would like to have had appointments on Sunday and he could not provide that.
About Christopher Montanaro, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1013187731
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Montanaro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Montanaro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Montanaro works at
36 patients have reviewed Christopher Montanaro. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Montanaro.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Montanaro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Montanaro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.