Dr. Christopher Ng, OD
Overview of Dr. Christopher Ng, OD
Dr. Christopher Ng, OD is an Optometrist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Ng's Office Locations
Derek Ng DDS Inc610 E Chapel St, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions (805) 928-2020
Ratings & Reviews
Two very good visits for checkup and updating prescriptions for glasses. Today he squeezed me in an hour after I called to diagnose and treat a scary blurriness in one eye that happened overnight. Prescription eye drops for a few days expected to resolve it...and keep fingers away from eyes after handling chili peppers!
About Dr. Christopher Ng, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1922430586
Dr. Ng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ng speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ng.
