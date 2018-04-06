See All Chiropractors in Centennial, CO
Dr. Christopher Pellow, DC

Chiropractic
4.3 (33)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Dr. Christopher Pellow, DC is a Chiropractor in Centennial, CO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    6825 S Galena St Ste 200, Centennial, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 741-0990
  2. 2
    Transformation Health Center
    6854 S Dallas Way, Greenwood Village, CO 80112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 741-0990

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 33 ratings
Patient Ratings (33)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Christopher Pellow, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1013118058
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • University of Manitoba
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Pellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

33 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

