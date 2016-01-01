See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Carrollton, TX
Dr. Christopher Peterson, OD

Optometry
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Christopher Peterson, OD

Dr. Christopher Peterson, OD is an Optometrist in Carrollton, TX. 

Dr. Peterson works at First Eye Care in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Hurst, TX and McKinney, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peterson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    First Eye Care
    2810 E Trinity Mills Rd Ste 173, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 416-1270
  2. 2
    Eyecare and Eyewear
    3012 E Hebron Pkwy Ste 100, Carrollton, TX 75010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 307-5000
  3. 3
    First Eye Care
    751 Mid Cities Blvd Ste A, Hurst, TX 76054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 656-2020
  4. 4
    Eric K. Newberry Od
    2301 Eldorado Pkwy Ste 200, McKinney, TX 75070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 540-2015
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Christopher Peterson, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1710904610
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

