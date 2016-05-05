Dr. Christopher Pino, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Pino, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christopher Pino, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Buffalo, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 796 Niagara Falls Blvd, Buffalo, NY 14223 Directions (716) 832-0010
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pino?
Dr. Pino is a patient and insightful individual. He is very good at explaining situations and conditions, and has always respected the patients personal preferences (in regards to medication, or lack thereof).
About Dr. Christopher Pino, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760490072
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pino. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.