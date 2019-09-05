See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Biloxi, MS
Dr. Christopher Rains, OD

Optometry
4.7 (154)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Christopher Rains, OD

Dr. Christopher Rains, OD is an Optometrist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Optometry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.

Dr. Rains works at Vision Care Center in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Gulfport, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rains' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vision Care Center
    2318 Pass Rd # A, Biloxi, MS 39531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 273-0276
  2. 2
    Shuttleworth Chiropractic Centre
    665 Pass Rd, Gulfport, MS 39501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (228) 284-1065

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Acute Angle-Closure Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Chemical Burn - Eyes Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Congenital Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Scar Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes-Like Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Dilatation Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Muscle Disorders Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Strain Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Eczema Chevron Icon
Eyelid Lesions Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Ciliochorodial Detachment Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Epithelial Ingrowth Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Intra Ocular Tumours Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Iridoschisis. Chevron Icon
Glaucoma in Phacomatoses Chevron Icon
Hazy Vision Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Low Vision Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Nerve Disorder Chevron Icon
Pediatric Strabismus Chevron Icon
Poor Color Vision Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Punctal Plug Insertion Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Strabismus Examination Chevron Icon
Strabismus-Like Double Vision Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 154 ratings
    Patient Ratings (154)
    5 Star
    (128)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 05, 2019
    The staff were friendly, and professional, and smiled when you interacted with them. The office was tranquil and inviting. I am a new patient to this practice and felt at ease and providing my information was simple and painless. Their equipment is state of the art. Dr. Rains was a pleasure, my results were well displayed and fully shared with me. The explanations were easily understood and simply presented tome including full explanations of what was displayed on a large computer screen. My friend recommended me and I concur I am a confirmed patient and Dr. Rains is my confirmed optometrist. Thank you.
    Vanessa Asher — Sep 05, 2019
    About Dr. Christopher Rains, OD

    • Optometry
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1407835408
    Education & Certifications

    • Keesler Af Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christopher Rains, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rains has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    154 patients have reviewed Dr. Rains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rains.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

