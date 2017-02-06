See All Neuropsychologists in Mechanicsburg, PA
Christopher Royer, PSY

Neuropsychology
4.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Christopher Royer, PSY

Christopher Royer, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Mechanicsburg, PA. 

Christopher Royer works at Dr. Donna M. Struck in Mechanicsburg, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christopher Royer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Donna M. Struck
    1150 Lancaster Blvd Ste 101, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 697-7260
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 06, 2017
    Very good getting to the root of my concerns, developing a rapport with my son, explaining test results and provided many sound and relevant strategies to support my child's needs. Extremely helpful info....Dr. Royer is very kind and approachable.
    Mechanicsburg — Feb 06, 2017
    Photo: Christopher Royer, PSY
    About Christopher Royer, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770559890
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Royer, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Royer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Royer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Royer works at Dr. Donna M. Struck in Mechanicsburg, PA. View the full address on Christopher Royer’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Christopher Royer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Royer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Royer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Royer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

