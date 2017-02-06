Christopher Royer, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Royer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Royer, PSY
Christopher Royer, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Mechanicsburg, PA.
Dr. Donna M. Struck1150 Lancaster Blvd Ste 101, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055 Directions (717) 697-7260
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Very good getting to the root of my concerns, developing a rapport with my son, explaining test results and provided many sound and relevant strategies to support my child's needs. Extremely helpful info....Dr. Royer is very kind and approachable.
About Christopher Royer, PSY
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1770559890
Christopher Royer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christopher Royer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Royer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Christopher Royer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Royer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Royer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Royer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.