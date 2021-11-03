Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christopher Scott, OD
Dr. Christopher Scott, OD is an Optometrist in Melbourne, FL.
Dr. Scott's Office Locations
Eye Doctor's Optical Outlets6300 N Wickham Rd Ste 131, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 751-7270
- 2 314 N SEGRAVE ST, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (920) 261-8859
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I am very happy, the Staff and the Doctor are very pleasant and friendly
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1326004953
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott speaks Spanish.
