Dr. Christopher Shiomos, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiomos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Shiomos, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Christopher Shiomos, OD
Dr. Christopher Shiomos, OD is an Optometrist in East Syracuse, NY.
Dr. Shiomos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Shiomos' Office Locations
-
1
Cny Medical and Surgical Eyecare PC5000 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste A102, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 432-0555
-
2
CNY Eye Care5700 W Genesee St Ste 105, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-3937
-
3
CNY Eye Care5770 Commons Park, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 445-1577
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shiomos?
About Dr. Christopher Shiomos, OD
- Optometry
- English, Macedonian
- 1306947411
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiomos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiomos accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiomos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shiomos works at
Dr. Shiomos speaks Macedonian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiomos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiomos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shiomos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shiomos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.