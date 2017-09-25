Christopher Simmons, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Simmons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Simmons, LMFT
Overview
Christopher Simmons, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Birmingham, AL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO.
Christopher Simmons works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
InnerCare Counseling5520 Highway 280 Ste 4, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 201-1124
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christopher Simmons?
I've been seeing him for about 9 months and he helps me gain insight into so many areas of my life. He is easy to schedule with and on time with my appointments and those before and after me.
About Christopher Simmons, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1750683066
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO
- Samford University
Frequently Asked Questions
Christopher Simmons accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christopher Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christopher Simmons works at
6 patients have reviewed Christopher Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Simmons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.