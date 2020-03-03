Dr. Christopher Skeen, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Skeen, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Skeen, DC is a Chiropractor in Louisville, KY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9130 Taylorsville Rd, Louisville, KY 40299 Directions (502) 495-2222
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
What an experience! The entire staff is so kind and don’t mind listening to your concerns of where it hurts! Dr. Skeen is very patient with your needs and most definitely will do whatever it takes to get you back feeling like yourself.
About Dr. Christopher Skeen, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1649373648
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Skeen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Skeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Skeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Skeen.
