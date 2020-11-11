Dr. Christopher Sletten, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sletten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Sletten, PHD
Dr. Christopher Sletten, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 516-8274Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
My experience was very good. I found him to be professional and caring. I recommend this program highly.
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1578553400
Dr. Sletten accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sletten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sletten. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sletten.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sletten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sletten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.