Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
5.0 (12)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Vancouver, WA. 

Christopher Stamatakos works at Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Family Medicine in Vancouver, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Family Medicine
    2101 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 487-4848
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 21, 2022
    Outstanding. Lifesaving. Seriously thank you to this doctor because you saved my life and my kids going to have their mom a little while longer. So many before him didn't even look at the obvious symptoms that I was unaware of that equaled heart failure. Although I never got to talk to him since then I just want to sincerely thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. Fred Scott's daughter, Deborah Venetucci
    Thank you for diagnosing me when do many before yo — Jun 21, 2022
    Photo: Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C
    About Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326068792
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Stamatakos, PA-C is accepting new patients.

    Christopher Stamatakos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Stamatakos works at Legacy Medical Group-Salmon Creek Family Medicine in Vancouver, WA.

    12 patients have reviewed Christopher Stamatakos. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Stamatakos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Stamatakos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

