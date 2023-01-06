Christopher Stoebe, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Stoebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christopher Stoebe, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Christopher Stoebe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in East Setauket, NY.
Christopher Stoebe works at
Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
St Francis Cardiovascular Physicians PC179 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 444-2599
- Stony Brook University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
I had seen multiple Neurologists in the years before finding Chris, and none ever diagnosed me correctly. Withing the first 15 minutes of sitting down with him and going through my symptoms, he gave me a diagnosis. A correct diagnosis. I appreciate that he is always thinking at least two steps ahead, and has something in mind if the current treatment isn't effective. He always answers my (many) questions honestly, and is always willing to explain anything I ask about. When I began seeing him, I was having over fifteen migraines a month. I am now down to 0-3 a month! Chris made that happen, and I will always be grateful. I moved over an hour away, and now make the trip in order to keep him on my care team. I recommend him to anyone I come across that has migraines.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1669510293
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
