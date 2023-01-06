See All Physicians Assistants in East Setauket, NY
Christopher Stoebe, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Christopher Stoebe, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Stoebe, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in East Setauket, NY. 

Christopher Stoebe works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Assocs-Stony Brook
    181 N Belle Mead Ave Ste 5, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599
  2. 2
    St Francis Cardiovascular Physicians PC
    179 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 444-2599

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine
Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Impaired Glucose Tolerance Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Obstructive Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Stoebe?

    Jan 06, 2023
    I had seen multiple Neurologists in the years before finding Chris, and none ever diagnosed me correctly. Withing the first 15 minutes of sitting down with him and going through my symptoms, he gave me a diagnosis. A correct diagnosis. I appreciate that he is always thinking at least two steps ahead, and has something in mind if the current treatment isn't effective. He always answers my (many) questions honestly, and is always willing to explain anything I ask about. When I began seeing him, I was having over fifteen migraines a month. I am now down to 0-3 a month! Chris made that happen, and I will always be grateful. I moved over an hour away, and now make the trip in order to keep him on my care team. I recommend him to anyone I come across that has migraines.
    Danielle King — Jan 06, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Stoebe, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Stoebe, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Stoebe to family and friends

    Christopher Stoebe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Stoebe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Stoebe, PA-C.

    About Christopher Stoebe, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669510293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Stoebe, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Stoebe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Stoebe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Stoebe works at Stony Brook Medicine in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Christopher Stoebe’s profile.

    29 patients have reviewed Christopher Stoebe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Stoebe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Stoebe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Stoebe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Stoebe, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.