Dr. Thoma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC is a Chiropractor in Chesterfield, MO.
Dr. Thoma works at
Locations
Total Health Correction510 Baxter Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (636) 207-6600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Thoma?
I have been a patient of Dr Thoma for many years. He always helps me and gives unselfish advice. I have sent my son to him and he feels the same way. I would recommend him to anybody. He will go above and beyond. He even helped me get my car out of a ditch. A great doctor and a caring human being.
About Dr. Christopher Thoma, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thoma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thoma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thoma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thoma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.