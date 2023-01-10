See All Dermatologists in Spartanburg, SC
Christopher Thompson, PA-C

Dermatology
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview

Christopher Thompson, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Trevecca Nazarene Universtiy.

Christopher Thompson works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC with other offices in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Spartanburg
    1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 402, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 373-0495
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Augusta Office
    2283 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 733-3373
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Main
    1250 John B White Sr Blvd, Spartanburg, SC 29306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 574-0017

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors.

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Atypical Mole
Bacterial Infections
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Contact Dermatitis
Discoid Lupus
Fungal Infections
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Insect Bites and Stings
Itchy Skin
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Narrow Band UVB Light for Psoriasis
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Psoriasis
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Allergy
Skin Cancer
Skin Diseases
Skin Ulcer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Yeast Infections
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 72 ratings
    Patient Ratings (72)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christopher Thompson, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1942544119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Trevecca Nazarene Universtiy
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Thompson, PA-C is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Christopher Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Christopher Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.

    72 patients have reviewed Christopher Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.