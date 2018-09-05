Dr. Christopher Tomaselli, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tomaselli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christopher Tomaselli, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Tomaselli, DC is a Chiropractor in Schenectady, NY.
Dr. Tomaselli works at
Locations
-
1
Rotterdam Family Chiropractic15 Angers Ave, Schenectady, NY 12303 Directions (518) 356-3137
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tomaselli?
Helped so much with my neck and back pain. Such a wise Dr for overall health and always has great advice for any health questions I may have. I would strongly recommend him!
About Dr. Christopher Tomaselli, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1295744944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tomaselli accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tomaselli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tomaselli. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tomaselli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tomaselli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tomaselli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.