Dr. Christopher Verheul, DC
Overview
Dr. Christopher Verheul, DC is a Chiropractor in Houston, TX.
Dr. Verheul works at
Locations
Houston Spine & Rehabilitation Centers2000 Crawford St Ste 1220, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 652-4052
HTX Sports & Spine3522 S Mason Rd Ste 400, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 347-8555Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Staff is all very friendly, attentive, and kind. They listen to all your concerns and make you feel welcome. We never wait. Cannot recommend Dr. Verheul enough!
About Dr. Christopher Verheul, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Verheul accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Verheul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Verheul works at
Dr. Verheul speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Verheul. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Verheul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Verheul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Verheul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.