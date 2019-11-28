See All Chiropractors in Savannah, GA
Christopher Whelan, CH

Chiropractic
4.0 (4)
Overview

Christopher Whelan, CH is a Chiropractor in Savannah, GA. 

Christopher Whelan works at Whelan Chiropractic Inc. in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Whelan Chiropractic Inc.
    602 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 232-1900
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 28, 2019
    I have visited other chiropractors but none compare to Dr. Whelan and his associate Dr. Erin. I always leave feeling much better. They don't make you follow an expensive treatment plan but tell you to come back as often as you feel you need to. The office staff is friendly and helpful, and they do accept insurance!
    Devannah — Nov 28, 2019
    About Christopher Whelan, CH

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457422537
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Whelan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Whelan works at Whelan Chiropractic Inc. in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Christopher Whelan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christopher Whelan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Whelan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Whelan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Whelan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

