See All Physicians Assistants in Bend, OR
Christopher Wright, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christopher Wright, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christopher Wright, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bend, OR. They graduated from Arcadia University, Christiana, Delaware and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Christopher Wright works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research
    2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Center Redmond
    333 NW Larch Ave, Redmond, OR 97756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christopher Wright?

    Jun 18, 2020
    Dr. Wright and his staff are amazing. You can tell they actually care about their patients. I was in excruciating pain and Candace Parker couldn't be more helpful and sweet. I walked in with no appointment and was seen faster than most places when I have an appointment. Thank you all so much! I wish I you guys were my Primary!
    Tyler M — Jun 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christopher Wright, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christopher Wright, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christopher Wright to family and friends

    Christopher Wright's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christopher Wright

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christopher Wright, PA-C.

    About Christopher Wright, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912314352
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Arcadia University, Christiana, Delaware
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Richmond, Virginia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christopher Wright, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christopher Wright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christopher Wright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christopher Wright has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christopher Wright.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christopher Wright, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christopher Wright appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christopher Wright, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.