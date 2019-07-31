See All Nurse Practitioners in Abilene, TX
Christy Bain Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Christy Bain

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.0 (7)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christy Bain

Christy Bain is a Nurse Practitioner in Abilene, TX. 

Christy Bain works at Abilene Primary Care Associates in Abilene, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Christy Bain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Abilene Family Medical Associates Llp
    6417 Central Park Blvd, Abilene, TX 79606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (325) 695-6370
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christy Bain?

    Jul 31, 2019
    Got in to see Ms. Bain immediately! It was my first visit with her, her professionality was so evident, her ease of conversation was disarming/refreshing, she made me feel very comfortable. I was completely satisfied (more like "thrilled") with the way she addressed and provided an immediate solution to my presenting problem.
    — Jul 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christy Bain
    How would you rate your experience with Christy Bain?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christy Bain to family and friends

    Christy Bain's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christy Bain

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christy Bain.

    About Christy Bain

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043595317
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christy Bain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christy Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christy Bain works at Abilene Primary Care Associates in Abilene, TX. View the full address on Christy Bain’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Christy Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Bain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christy Bain?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.