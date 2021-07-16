Christy Baker, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Baker, DCNP
Offers telehealth
Christy Baker, DCNP is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SPALDING UNIVERSITY.
DermCARE Practitioners, LLC1169 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217 Directions (502) 361-3909
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very attentive. Explains well. You can tell she cares.
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1780671651
- SPALDING UNIVERSITY
