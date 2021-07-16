See All Dermatologists in Louisville, KY
Christy Baker, DCNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Christy Baker, DCNP

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christy Baker, DCNP is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SPALDING UNIVERSITY.

Christy Baker works at DermCARE Practitioners, LLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    DermCARE Practitioners, LLC
    1169 Eastern Pkwy, Louisville, KY 40217 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 361-3909

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Biopsy of Affected Tissue Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excisional Biopsy Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Mass Biopsy Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vulvar Biopsy Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christy Baker?

    Jul 16, 2021
    Very attentive. Explains well. You can tell she cares.
    — Jul 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christy Baker, DCNP
    How would you rate your experience with Christy Baker, DCNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christy Baker to family and friends

    Christy Baker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christy Baker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christy Baker, DCNP.

    About Christy Baker, DCNP

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780671651
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPALDING UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christy Baker, DCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christy Baker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christy Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christy Baker works at DermCARE Practitioners, LLC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Christy Baker’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Christy Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Baker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christy Baker, DCNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.