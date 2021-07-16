Overview

Christy Baker, DCNP is a Dermatologist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SPALDING UNIVERSITY.



Christy Baker works at DermCARE Practitioners, LLC in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.