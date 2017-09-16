Dr. Christy Blanchard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blanchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christy Blanchard, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christy Blanchard, PHD is a Psychologist in Lawrence, KS. They completed their fellowship with Western Missouri Mental Health Center
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1201 Wakarusa Dr Ste C3F, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 838-8998
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Blanchard is an amazing counsellor. She's very kind and caring, she is also intuitive, really smart, resourceful, and has made a huge difference in my life. She is always attentive, (unlike most) and you know she is really focussing on you when you talk. SHe asks questions that seem to instantly make you see another view and i've too many "oh, yeah!" moments to count from her really considering what I am saying and being insightful in her response. If you can see her, jump at the chance!
About Dr. Christy Blanchard, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Western Missouri Mental Health Center
- Counseling & Psychological Services-Ku
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blanchard accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blanchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
