Christy Bracken, PA-C
Overview
Christy Bracken, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC.
Locations
Novant Health GoHealth Urgent Care - Silas Creek2452 Fairlawn Ct, Winston Salem, NC 27106 Directions (336) 571-7377
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Christy Bracken, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1194766477
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
Christy Bracken accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Bracken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
