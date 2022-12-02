Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC
Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Collierville, TN.
Christy Bruno works at
Christy Bruno's Office Locations
Core Psychiatry1011 W Poplar Ave Ste 7, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 446-0226Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have never met someone as kindhearted & understanding as Christy Bruno. She listens & evaluates from the heart, which is very rare these days. I highly recommend Core Psychiatry & especially Christy Bruno. From day one, Christy has been friendly, helpful & caring. She is the best psychiatrist I’ve ever seen. She helps me to see things in a way I’ve never thought. I appreciate her & her staff more than they will ever know!
About Christy Bruno, PMHNP-BC
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Bruno has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Bruno accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Bruno works at
18 patients have reviewed Christy Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Bruno.
