Christy Cook, WHNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Christy Cook, WHNP

Christy Cook, WHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Cape Girardeau, MO. 

Christy Cook works at Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services in Cape Girardeau, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christy Cook's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeast OB/GYN at Women First
    1111 N Mount Auburn Rd, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (573) 339-1101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southeast Hospital
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 01, 2018
    Christy is amazing. She is extremely knowledgeable and professional. She makes you feel extremely comfortable in an uncomfortable situation.
    — Mar 01, 2018
    Photo: Christy Cook, WHNP
    About Christy Cook, WHNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811954761
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christy Cook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christy Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christy Cook works at Southeast Center for Integrated Health Services in Cape Girardeau, MO. View the full address on Christy Cook’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Christy Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Cook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Cook, there are benefits to both methods.

