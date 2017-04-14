See All Nurse Practitioners in Jackson, MS
Christy Davis, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Christy Davis, FNP

Christy Davis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS. 

Christy Davis works at Baptist Nutrition and Bariatric Center in Jackson, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Christy Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Nutrition and Bariatric Center
    1190 N State St Ste 204, Jackson, MS 39202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 973-1624

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mississippi Baptist Medical Center

Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Christy Davis, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063662419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

