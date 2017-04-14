Christy Davis, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Davis, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christy Davis, FNP
Christy Davis, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Jackson, MS.
Christy Davis works at
Christy Davis' Office Locations
Baptist Nutrition and Bariatric Center1190 N State St Ste 204, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 973-1624
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough exam. Excellent bedside manner. A credit to the medical field.
About Christy Davis, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063662419
