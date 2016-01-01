Christy Distasio, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Distasio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Distasio, PA
Overview of Christy Distasio, PA
Christy Distasio, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bridgeport, CT.
Christy Distasio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Christy Distasio's Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1381 Reservoir Ave, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 371-5197
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christy Distasio?
About Christy Distasio, PA
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1336780709
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Distasio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy Distasio works at
Christy Distasio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Distasio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christy Distasio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christy Distasio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.