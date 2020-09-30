Christy Dixon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Dixon, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christy Dixon, NP
Christy Dixon, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Indianapolis, IN.
Christy Dixon's Office Locations
Osman Clinic & Associates3307 W 96th St, Indianapolis, IN 46268 Directions (317) 876-3699
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love this woman!!! She is so dedicated to her patients and completely understands their mental health care needs!!! Thanks Christy.
About Christy Dixon, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1609116771
9 patients have reviewed Christy Dixon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Dixon.
