Christy Hansen, LMHC
Christy Hansen, LMHC is a Counselor in Boca Raton, FL.
Bocashrink.com7100 Camino Real Ste 302, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 752-1820
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Very empathetic Makes herself available Regardless of time and day
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- Jackson Memorial Hosp University Miami
- Florida State University
Christy Hansen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy Hansen speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Christy Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Hansen.
