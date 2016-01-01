Christy Kutz, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Kutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Kutz, CRNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christy Kutz, CRNP
Christy Kutz, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Christy Kutz works at
Christy Kutz's Office Locations
Edlc LLC7344 E Deer Valley Rd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 513-1042Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Christy Kutz, CRNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699927822
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Kutz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Kutz accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Kutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christy Kutz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Kutz.
