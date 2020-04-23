See All Nurse Midwives in Brigham City, UT
C Annie Overson, CNM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

C Annie Overson, CNM

Midwifery
4.9 (38)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of C Annie Overson, CNM

C Annie Overson, CNM is a Midwife in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Brigham City Community Hospital and Ogden Regional Medical Center.

C Annie Overson works at MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City in Brigham City, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

C Annie Overson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City
    970 Medical Dr Ste 202, Brigham City, UT 84302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5709

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham City Community Hospital
  • Ogden Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ablation
Abnormal Menstruation
Bladder Diseases
Ablation
Abnormal Menstruation
Bladder Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ablation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ablation
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • PHCS
    • PHP-Physicians Health Plan
    • Preferred Health Systems
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with C Annie Overson?

    Apr 23, 2020
    Annie always takes her time with me and makes sure to answer all of my questions. The other staff members are very friendly and helpful. Annie always makes me feel like we’re best friends when she comes in and I love it!
    B Smith — Apr 23, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: C Annie Overson, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with C Annie Overson, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending C Annie Overson to family and friends

    C Annie Overson's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with C Annie Overson

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about C Annie Overson, CNM.

    About C Annie Overson, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1053732297
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Strong Memorial Hospital - Rochester, New York
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    C Annie Overson, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if C Annie Overson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    C Annie Overson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    C Annie Overson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    C Annie Overson works at MountainStar Medical Group - Brigham City in Brigham City, UT. View the full address on C Annie Overson’s profile.

    38 patients have reviewed C Annie Overson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with C Annie Overson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with C Annie Overson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with C Annie Overson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you C Annie Overson, CNM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.