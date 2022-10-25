Christy Perry, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christy Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christy Perry, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Christy Perry, PMHNP
Christy Perry, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Tennesse - Doctor of Nursing and is affiliated with Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet.
Christy Perry works at
Christy Perry's Office Locations
Baton Rouge Clinic General Psychaitry Associates3401 North Blvd Ste 100, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 381-2621
- 2 4040 North Blvd # A, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 928-2468
Hospital Affiliations
- Baton Rouge General - Bluebonnet
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Christy is a very competent therapist. She does not rush through appointments and explains medications and future plans of treatment very carefully. I have no hesitation in recommending her. She is very proficient in her duties.
About Christy Perry, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1295860815
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennesse - Doctor of Nursing
- Our Lady Of The Lake College Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Christy Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christy Perry accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christy Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christy Perry works at
7 patients have reviewed Christy Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christy Perry.
