Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (131)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA. 

Chrystal Bishop works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Roanoke, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Bonsack
    4615 Huntridge Rd, Roanoke, VA 24012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 977-0900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 131 ratings
    Patient Ratings (131)
    5 Star
    (130)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 16, 2022
    Chrystal is one of the best health care providers l have seen. She listens to your concerns and comes up with a plan to address your health care needs. She is also very caring and compassionate. Just a wonderful person overall !!
    Lynn Cripps — Feb 16, 2022
    Photo: Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C
    About Chrystal Bishop, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467628503
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Jefferson College Of Health and Sciences
    Undergraduate School

